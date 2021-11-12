Everyone is tired of COVID-19 — tired of the news, tired of face masks, tired of quarantining and tired of talking about it. And while many things have returned to “normal,” the virus is still spreading. Our friends, family and neighbors are sick, hospitalized and dying from this virus that just won’t seem to go away.
The truth is, there is only one way back to a real “normal,” and that is through vaccinations.
Many who remain unvaccinated are hesitant to roll up their sleeves, which is understandable given the amount of misinformation floating around that is not based in science. It’s logical to take time to consider all factors when making important medical decisions. However, we know that unvaccinated individuals remain at a much higher risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death. This means that more and more people we know and love are dying.
More than 6,000 Giles County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with hundreds landing in the hospital and many still battling its long-term impacts. Just last week [at the time of this writing], STRHS Pulaski announced that 100 percent of those hospitalized with COVID-19 were unvaccinated, including those in the ICU.
COVID-19 vaccinations began rolling out in January and since then, billions of people throughout the world have received a vaccine. We now have easy access to free vaccinations through the health department, local pharmacies and UT Southern vaccine clinics.
Locally, more and more people continue to get vaccinated. During October, nearly 650 additional residents became fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Still, only one-in-three Giles County residents is vaccinated.
125 community members have died from COVID-19, ten in the last two weeks.
It’s personal now.
We don’t want to lose another family member or friend. We don’t want to lose another neighbor or church member. We don’t want to lose you.
Getting vaccinated protects you and your loved ones while helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
All COVID-19 vaccines currently available have been proven to be safe and effective. All available vaccines have gone through a rigorous authorization process by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Pfizer vaccine has received full FDA approval. Over 420 million doses have been administered in the United States, after having undergone the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S.
history.
Serious side effects that could cause long-term health problems are extremely unlikely following any vaccination, including the COVID-19 vaccination. There is no evidence that any vaccine, including the COVID-19 vaccine, causes fertility problems. Mild, short-term side effects may include swelling, redness and pain at the injection site along with fever, headache, tiredness, muscle pain, chills and nausea. These are all signs that the vaccine is working and teaching your body how to respond to infection. You also cannot contract COVID-19 from the vaccine.
The side effects of not getting vaccinated can include serious illness, hospitalization and death.
We don’t want one more of our Giles County neighbors to suffer from COVID-19. A solution is available. It’s free, safe and effective. Talk to your doctor with any questions about the virus or the vaccine, or contact one of us.
It’s urgent. This is our shot to stop COVID-19, save lives and get back to normal.
Randi McElhaney, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, is an assistant professor, nurse practitioner with the Jeanette M. Travis School of Nursing and Health Sciences at The University of Tennessee Southern. Reach her at rmcelha1@utsouthern.edu, office: 424-2020 or clinic: 424-7338.
Dr. Alison B. Tucker may be reached at her Southern Tennessee Medical Group Family Medicine and Obstetrics practice at 931-288-8031.
