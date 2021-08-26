PES Energize would like to provide an update on the broadband accessibility grants, which have been changing weekly. Additionally, I would like to thank those of you who have reached out to PES Energize and provided support letters for expanding broadband services into the rural parts of Giles County.
It is PES Energize’s and the PES Board’s goal to make available affordable, high speed (1 Gig) fiber internet to every PES electric customer in Giles County.
There is a large amount of money being appropriated for broadband over the next couple of years, and PES Energize is making sure we are applying for every grant we are allowed.
Most of the federal grants have limitations based on a prior reverse bidding process by the federal government a few years ago based on census blocks. Check out the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) Auction for details, it was a $20.4 billion program that has limited the goals it was originally designed to accomplish, rapid expansion of fast internet access in rural America. The program has been highly problematic and the flaws may not be addressed in a timely manner.
On Aug. 17 our application for the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) grant application was submitted. This is a federal grant and, as mentioned above, has limitations which restrict the application to the southwestern part of Giles County. PES Energize, along with our engineering firm Finley, has completed site design, cost, projection and narrative, and the Giles County Commission agreed to be the grant applicant. The grant requires a “political subdivision” to be the lead applicant. There is a 10 percent matching requirement which PES Energize has appropriated funds toward.
On Aug. 9, the State of Tennessee announced they have placed the State Broadband Accessibility Grant’s $100 million program on hold. The delay is in response to a one-time $500 million broadband project. Tennessee has designated $500 million of its American Rescue Plan (ARP) Fiscal Recovery Funds for broadband projects. $400 million will be awarded to infrastructure projects and $100 million will be dedicated to activities that encourage adoption of low-income service subsidies, connectivity for community anchor institutions and public wi-fi for downtown business districts and other community assets.
On the surface this looks wonderful for Tennessee and Giles County, but the American Rescue Plan is federal money and may have federal rules that would exclude most of Giles County. Hopefully, this will not be the case but we will not know until mid-September when the federal government ARP rules are released.
Once the rules are released, and if PES is able to qualify, we will reach out to the underserved and not served areas of the county requesting letters of support. These letters will need to discuss the limitation created by not having high speed internet and the benefits.
PES Energize continues to host and participate in meetings with the State of Tennessee Broadband director and grant manager. We will provide updates as they are available on the PES Facebook and in the Pulaski Citizen.
