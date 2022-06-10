The local option sales tax referendum asks if Giles Countians living outside of the Pulaski City Limits are in favor of exercising the local option sales tax to its fullest extent. If you shop in the Pulaski City Limits, you are already paying this additional one-quarter of 1 percent of sales tax collected — or 25 cents for every $100 spent.
By voting YES to the tax referendum, you are voting in favor of businesses scattered throughout the county collecting an additional 25 cents for every $100 spent at their location. This additional collection will be made to the benefit of your local municipality (Elkton, Ardmore, Lynnville, Minor Hill, etc.) and the Giles County School System. By state law, when Local Option Sales Tax is collected, 50 percent of it must go directly to the School System and the other 50 percent to the city collecting it and/or the municipalities within the county.
Currently, Pulaski’s Local Option Sales Tax collection contributes $200K to Education and is earmarked for teacher pay. This $200K commitment actually ends in 2024 and Pulaski can revisit the collection and even rescind it.
When the County as a whole collects it (instead of just Pulaski) all of Giles County will benefit and the commitment to education will be concrete! This means of the 25 cents collected for every $100 spent, 12.5 cents will go directly to EDUCATION and 12.5 cents will go to the collecting cities/municipalities within Giles County. These are funds not currently being captured by Elkton, Ardmore, Lynnville, Minor Hill, etc.
By extending the Local Option Sales Tax beyond the Pulaski City Limits, Giles County will be able to capitalize additionally on sales from interstate commerce, gas stations, restaurants, other food vendors, the multitude of Dollar Generals and so forth. Estimated revenue from grabbing this additional 25 cents per $100 spent countywide will add upwards of $400,000-plus to the $400,000-plus already being collected in Pulaski with this tax. That’s upwards of $800,000-plus in today’s economy that can be collected in total… and it will ENSURE that $400,000-plus will go directly to Giles County Education!
Voting YES to the Local Option Sales Tax referendum means you are voting YES to elevating teacher pay and maintaining teacher retention, voting Yes to competition in gaining the BEST TEACHERS possible AND it means you are voting YES to the ability to GAIN FUNDS for your local municipality.
These are funds that Pulaski already secures… Funds that you already pay when you shop in the city limits. These are Funds that will primarily be paid by those traveling through our county... Funds that will be made available to our smaller cities and towns to aid in their individual PROSPERITY.
Would you give an additional QUARTER on your $100 Spent to BENEFIT YOURSELF, OUR CHILDREN AND SMALL TOWNS IN GILES COUNTY? YES!
Would you like if 100,000-plus motorists from Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Alabama, Florida, even California did the same? YES!
VOTE YES to the Local Option Sales Tax Referendum.
