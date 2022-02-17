As we enter 2022, I’m excited about the work we began in 2021 as part of the City of Pulaski’s “Build Up” initiative with the formation of our Community Advisory Committee on Inclusive Recognition and Acknowledgment (CACIRA). Many hours were invested by the committee in 2021 that will produce visible recognitions in 2022.
The committee’s initial recommendation to the City Council to recognize the 110th & 111th Regiments of the United States Colored Troops was unanimously approved and a design committee’s recommendation for a sculpture and artist is forthcoming for approval from the whole CACIRA committee. The designation and dedication of Cave Spring Heritage Plaza provides the perfect location at the foot of Fort Hill to honor those USCT Troops who were once deployed and camped in this location overlooking Pulaski.
Additional historic and informational markers will begin to tell a more complete and inclusive history of our community. Research is ongoing and more nominations will soon be presented for approval of some incredible individuals who played prominent roles in the era from Reconstruction and forward in Pulaski and Giles County — doctors, educators, ministers and other professionals who excelled in shaping a path forward and also more recent personalities who have impacted their generation significantly.
To “Build Up” requires that we broaden our understanding… that we acknowledge our oversights and that we recognize the value of every individual who made positive contributions to our community. It is the desire of our City Council to create a perpetual place of honor that will continue to grow long after we are gone.
I, personally, want to thank our Committee co-chairs, Janice Tucker and Tammy Pierchoski, for agreeing to lead our committee and the phenomenal job they have done, and every committee member for their invaluable contributions of time and input. I also want to thank the Giles County Historical Society for being a resource and repository as we honor these groups and individuals going forward.
And finally, I want to thank the citizens of Pulaski and Giles County for your willingness and graciousness towards this initiative. The rich diversity of our community can become a point of pride rather than contention as we celebrate each other’s contributions. The best days for our community are before us if we choose to make the best of those days.
God bless you all.
