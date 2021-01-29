The vaccine rollout in Giles County is a testament to the hard work of health officials, health workers and county leadership as we take an important step toward defeating the COVID-19 pandemic.
The only problem? The vaccine rollout can only progress as quickly as doses are made available.
The Tennessee Department of Health has formulated a robust vaccine distribution plan that prioritizes those most vulnerable and the workers on the front line of the pandemic which can be found in the form of a 52-page report available on the tn.gov website. However, as of Jan. 21, only 438,577 vaccinations had been reported in the state with only 89,399 individuals having already received their second dose, which is key to the effectiveness of the vaccine. In Giles County, only 3.53 percent of the population have even received their first dose.
The problem lies not in the infrastructure in place to distribute the vaccine, but in the slow production of the vaccine which has limited the supply made available to the state of Tennessee.
President Joe Biden has promised 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations in his first 100 days, however, this in itself is an unambitious goal. An average of one million vaccinations per day only represents an increase of roughly 20 percent compared to the seven-day rolling average the week before he took office. If only 117 million vaccinations have taken place in the U.S. by April 30, the country will have a long year ahead of it as estimates from the World Health Organization suggest that roughly 65-70 percent of a given population must be inoculated against the disease to achieve herd immunity. To achieve this goal of inoculating roughly 230 million Americans, the U.S. would need 460 million doses of vaccine.
This, of course, does not account for the temporary natural immunity which is received by those who have been infected by the disease. However, experts believe this natural immunity may only last three to six months, according to early studies, which would mean those who have already contracted COVID-19 should still seek to be vaccinated.
President Biden has suggested in his 198-page COVID-19 strategy plan that he plans to invoke the Defense Production Act in order to help produce the raw materials needed for crucial components of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and improve the infrastructure to distribute the vaccine. However, experts are reportedly unsure of how much this will improve the vaccine rollout and how long it will take to see the positive effects.
The bottom line is a rate of one million vaccinations per day would result in the U.S. not overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic before mid-2022, and that is assuming that a large enough segment of the population will agree to receive them. Changes must be made to educate the population on the importance and safety of the vaccine, and one million vaccinations per day must increase to two, three and even four million.
In times of war, the U.S. has thrown the strength of its resolve and industrial might behind the effort to defeat its enemies. Make no mistake, the U.S. and the world at large, is at war with a highly infectious disease that has reportedly killed more Americans than any previous U.S. war, most recently surpassing the roughly 405,000 total from World War II.
In the span of 10 months, more than 412,000 Americans have died to COVID-19, which would rank third behind only heart disease and cancer among top annual killers in America. The difference between those two ailments and COVID-19, you can’t catch heart disease or cancer from your neighbors.
Every available action must be taken to curb this disease. For us in Giles County, that means wearing a mask when amongst our fellow citizens for more than a few minutes while also social distancing and limiting contact with those outside our household when possible. Once doses of the vaccine are available in our area for our demographics, we should receive them and continue to follow CDC guidelines until such a time as we defeat COVID-19.
But for the U.S. government, that must mean using every available resource at its disposal to increase the speed and efficiency in which pharmaceutical companies are able to manufacture the vaccine and then streamline the infrastructure in place to distribute it as quickly and as efficiently as possible.
Each day, more Americans die of COVID-19 than have died in every terrorist attack on our shores since 2000 including 9/11. We moved mountains to ensure safety from external threats, we must now do so once again to fight an internal one.
