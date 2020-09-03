Is it divine intervention that cellphone video has been capturing the extra-judicial killings of black people by police for several years?
If “God Blesses America,” perhaps it’s a nudge for us to finally bring justice to all members of our nation after centuries of discounting the humanity of people of color.
The rhetoric of this presidential season is a message of hope from the Democratic candidate and fear and loathing from the Republican candidate. Illogically, President Trump is preaching fear of the Democrats while he rules over unchecked chaos from COVID-19, resulting in nearly 185,000 deaths and economic devastation. He castigates the ongoing months-long protests over police violence. He’s endangering the coming election by strategic meddling with the postal service. He spreads unproven conspiracy theories. He does all this and more while using his office to glean unimaginable profits from his various businesses using tax payer funds.
The enduring protests seem to be the only way our country can absorb the need for fundamental change to our laws and country. Forget the wasted energy of contacting an elected representative. This seems to be the recommended method of transferring information from citizens to officials. If they respond at all, it’s scripted to justify their action or inaction. Daily “Fake” news supplies us with the reality of gross injustice imposed on a significant segment of our population.
In response to a video of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, another protest erupted. The White Nationalist social media encouraged engaging with the protesters, prompting a white 17-year-old boy to shoot three protesters, killing two and seriously injuring one. He then walked by numerous police, gun in hand with people yelling he’d just shot people.
The police ignored him and he went home. The right-wing is calling the shooter a hero. Those police offered a clear picture of where their loyalties lie.
How else can “we the people” get the message to the powerful they need to stop harassing, shooting and killing black people? What else can create the high level changes needed to correct the centuries of abuse? These protests seem to be the only way change is possible and must continue. The brave protesters of all ages, skin colors and genders are the true heroes.
Joyce Berger
1457 Powell School Road, Goodspring, TN 38460
