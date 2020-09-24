Since coronavirus disease 2019 erupted in China, it’s clear why President Trump has been downplaying the impact of this pandemic. Through his manipulations to create this chaotic response, he’s actually attempting to move the United States population toward herd immunity (which Trump mistakenly called herd mentality).
Until there’s an effective vaccine, herd immunity means a 70 percent infection rate in our population of about 330 million. That means approximately 231 million American citizens would need to be infected. It has not yet been established if a Covid-19 victim may or may not be immune from another Covid-19 re-infection. At the current death rate of about 3 percent, that means a lot of people (about 6.93 million) will die to achieve herd immunity.
Eight of 10 people who die of this infection are over 65, which means our president is okay with more than 5.5 million seniors sacrificing their lives. This also might be referred to as culling the herd to reduce the population of cattle, deer — or humans. Perhaps this is the newest method Trump and the Republicans are finally using to “save” Social Security, by killing off recipients.
The Trump herd immunity theory is being pushed by the newest “expert” Trump installed in the task force. Scott Atlas is a radiologist with no background in infectious disease control or public health. He claimed affiliation with Stanford University but Stanford says he hasn’t been with them for years.
Another “expert,” Michael Caputo, of the Department of Health and Human Services, has taken a medical leave of absence after posting debunked conspiracy theories about “deep state” craziness on social media. Caputo and his aide, who has resigned, have been on the front lines of muzzling the CDC, Dr. Anthony Fauci and changing CDC guidelines.
Olivia Troye, a Pence aide on the Coronavirus Task Force, recently resigned, saying that in a virus task force meeting Trump said the virus was a good thing because, “I won’t have to shake hands with these disgusting people.”
The people he’s referring to are those who attend his rallies.
It’s clear our Nov. 3 election will have profound consequences. Trump and the Republican Senate majority have provided ample proof their ability to govern is dangerously flawed.
Joyce Berger
1457 Powell School Road, Goodspring TN 38460
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.