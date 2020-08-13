I read your article on schools starting with a plan for having school as virtual. My question is, has anybody talked to the local Internet Service Provider to find what their plan is to extend their service to the parts of the county that doesn’t have access to an ISP?
I know that there is satellite service, but it doesn’t work well when it rains and using a hot spot on a cell phone works when you can actually get a signal. I know because I have used both of these options. The internet using these options is marginal at best. Especially if you need to watch videos.
The local ISP needs to extend their service to the parts of the county that doesn’t have service, so the students attending Giles County schools and college students who are doing virtual classes can actually do virtual learning.
The last time I asked (April of this year), I was told that they currently don’t have plans on extending their service. And I live a quarter of a mile from one of their access points.
Bobby Wright
470 Oak Grove Road, Goodspring, TN 38460
