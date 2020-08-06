Is this racism? No, it’s hate. I was born of Indian, Scottish and Irish parents. My daughter is married to a black man. They have three children, one black, one white and one mixed. I also have nieces and nephews that are mixed. I love my black and white family.
It takes Christian parents to guide their children. God has a plan for us all, and if we follow his teachings and commands we wouldn’t have time for this foolishness. Some see, but are blind. Some hear, but don’t understand. My parents taught us to say Uncle and Aunt to the man and woman, and their children were our cousins.
Things change, and we forget, but there was a lot of violence when Dr. King led the black movement, even he was murdered. I remember Memphis, Birmingham, Anniston, were only a few of the cities that had violence.
Sam Davis was a boy hero, and never owned a slave or hanged anyone.
About the mask wearing; I don’t wear a mask unless I am at the doctor’s office and if I die with the virus, I have enough faith in God that I’m not afraid to give a hug and a kiss to my family and friends. There are some that belong to God, some to the devil and some that could care less. God is my Judge.
Abraham, Isaac and Jacob were the patriarchs of the Jewish race. Heirs to the Kingdom according to the promise; to them it was first offered. They rejected Jesus as their messiah. We the Gentiles have a chance to accept Him as our savior.
It’s your choice to do what is right, or what is wrong, evil and hate.
I’m sure there are black people in Africa who would love to come to America.
May God bless us all.
Koren A. Reaves
209 Old Walls Road, Pulaski, TN 38478
