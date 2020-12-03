To the Editor,
My congratulations to the PULASKI CITIZEN for selecting Mr. Daryl Campbell as the Citizen of the Week. He’s a very worthy selection.
I had the opportunity to work with Mr. Campbell for 20 or more years and he was always at his post of duty. No slack offs. He was dedicated, professional, challenging the students, and a source of motivation.
But there’s more to Mr. Campbell. If you challenge him on trivial pursuit, you will usually lose. He loves music — esp. the Beatles. If he hears the first few notes or words of a song, he will tell you the song and the artist. You and I like movies — he dissects them. He used to play music with some local musicians. Added to the above is a man with a mind that is creative and working. He’s not “asleep at the wheel.”
One more key point about Mr. Campbell. From a young age, he was always reading. To the young readers of this letter, I would greatly suggest that you read all you can. Read young people — READ!
Finally, my personal and heartfelt congratulations to my friend, my former co-worker, and to a steadfast warrior in the eradication of ignorance. Keep up the good work.
Yours Truly,
Joseph Sutton
736 Childers St., Pulaski, TN 38478
