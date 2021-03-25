I fully support the need for a building inspector for Giles County. I am a retired licensed homebuilder and have provided a handyman service for 25 years.
I have seen a lot of poor quality work that was hidden and has caused homeowners numerous problems and extra expenses, often over a span of many years. Even highly qualified home inspectors cannot find all construction problems because they would have to tear into walls, floors and ceilings to locate them.
I have owned four homes in Giles County and have performed repairs on numerous houses. Some of the faulty construction I have found should have been identified and corrected early in the building process.
Building codes are only the beginning of a well constructed building. Adherence to these codes by the various trades and periodic inspections to make sure those codes are followed should not be viewed as “just another extra cost.” They are a necessity.
Joe Harris
1205 Parker Drive, Pulaski, TN 38478
