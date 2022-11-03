It’s difficult to believe this election has candidates who vowed to overturn the previous election, and we are asked to vote for them. One of our political parties has an agenda and asks for votes based on abortion bans and agreement that 2020 was a “rigged election.”
In endless reporting, we now know abortion is not a simple issue and sad results sometimes come with giving birth. One party wants total ban up to 39 weeks which is not abortion and women understand that’s early birth. The total abortion ban is not possible yet a gang of mostly men with no ability to give birth and no medical experience have decided a total ban is appropriate. Never underestimate the power of stupid people in large groups.
In spite of many audits, at least five court cases, one of which was before the Supreme Court, several recounts in a few states, the last election was found to be free and fair. One party must accept the word of one former president who is the only one who announced the “rigged election” who we now know he stated in July of 2022 that he would not accept the results of the election. This former president is the only one who announced the “stolen election.” That person has shown himself to be a consistent liar under any and all circumstances, though he has yet to be held to consequences for his crimes. His followers are required to follow that falsehood or be persecuted by that former president, even receive death threats if they don’t follow the party’s leader. This former president stole government documents, moved them to his homes saying they are “mine.” He’s now delaying the court cases to return the documents to the government, a tactic which is a well-used by this failed president.
Many candidates running throughout the country are announcing November’s elections are rigged so they don’t run the risk of having their families receive death threats. Some candidates have declared the November election rigged and will not honor the election and will take office anyway.
Many of the candidates running are now backing off their previous claims of stolen elections and total abortion bans. Polls seem to indicate that party will win the 2022 election. It’s hard to believe those candidates will be successful when voters realize the candidate has lied to them. They’re making the assumption of a clueless electorate. The results of the campaign to undermine elections has resulted in diminished trust in our system. Many “conservatives” on social media are reaping massive donations from fund-raisers based on these lies.
Vote Nov. 8.
Joyce Berger
14578 Powell School Road, Goodspring, TN 38460
