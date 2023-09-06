I went to a BSA Summer camp. I had a blast. I did merit badges and also made many new friends. The camp’s name was Boxwell.
The food was amazing. We camped and went swimming in the lake and the pool.
We would love you to come join us if that sounds like fun to you. Then come join us. We meet at the park over in Lynnville by the Co-Op.
Braydon Duffell
Scouts BSA Troop 46
527 Mill Street, Lynnville, TN 38472
