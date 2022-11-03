It was pleasing to read in the Pulaski Citizen dated Oct. 19, 2022, County Executive Graham Stowe’s comment that he, along with 21 Commissioners recently elected, were there “not to do what’s convenient for us. We were elected to do the will of the people.”
So many of our ELECTED officials have lost sight of that fact.
As they met Oct. 18, an important item was up for vote, whether or not to change the monthly Commission meeting time from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The vote failed.
Holding the meetings in the evenings would give the opportunity for more who work for a living to attend if they chose to. Each four years, voters would have younger candidates to choose from to represent us, instead of older people who, for the most part, are retired.
Excuses from the commissioners voting against this change included a commissioner who “didn’t see so well in the dark” but was offered a lift to the meeting; “the people who want to be here will be here” (in some cases only if they take time off from work); and the best one of all, one commissioner being concerned for the county department heads, noting “they have families to get home to in the evenings.”
Other than the Sheriff, who is required to attend Commission meetings or designate an alternative from his department, to the best of my knowledge there is no law that says a department head must attend a commission meeting. So that is not an excuse to be considered and if the department head attended the evening meeting, they would be observing the meeting as a member of the public just like the rest of us. As for those department heads being compensated for their time, why? The Courthouse employees only work seven hours each day instead of the normal eight, another inconvenience for citizens, who if working, have to take time off from their work to do business at a county office.
Commissioners voting against a time change should think about we older voters who have numerous doctor appointments, always during the daytime and often at great distances from our homes. Consider how inconvenient it is for us when they stubbornly vote against changing to the evenings.
It is noted that all the commissioners, bar one, voting against the time change were commissioners who have served on the board previously for quite some time. If they don’t do the will of the people, for whom they work, maybe its time for them to get voted off, too.
Quote: “something the people want.” I don’t think so. More “doing what’s convenient for us.”
Shirley A. Proud
690 Powell Chapel Road, Pulaski, TN 38478
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.