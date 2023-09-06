My time at Cumberland Caverns was very exciting and interesting. If you are strong-willed and adventurous, Cumberland Caverns is the place for you.
This story is about my time at Cumberland Caverns. When we arrived, we looked in the gift shop and then started our hike to the cave. When we got to the cave, we went inside and walked to the sleeping area and set our stuff to the side to be prepared to set up camp. Next, they allowed us to set up camp and waited for our tour.
The tour started off with climbing up rocks and ladders, and crawling through tight spaces and walking through boot-sucking mud. The tour took about two hours, and we saw stalactites and stalagmites.
Last we ate supper and went to a light show inside the cave. It was really cool! Then we went to bed inside the cave.
When I woke up the next morning, we ate breakfast, shopped at the gift shop again and went home.
I can say I slept in a cave! My Cumberland Caverns experience was one to remember!
Connor Womack
Scouts BSA Troop 46
