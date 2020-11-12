I live in south Giles County and usually drive into Pulaski to shop. Last week, when I went into town, I was absolutely amazed and appalled at what I saw (or rather at what I did not see).
I visited two grocery stores and one of the more popular restaurants in town. At all three locations, social distancing was being totally ignored, and I believe I was the only one wearing a mask. Neither any employees nor customers had masks on.
With the current surge in Coronavirus cases, why are people in Pulaski being so careless with their and other people’s health? Why is the health department and local government ignoring the problem?
I asked about the lack of masks on the employees and the lack of social distancing at the restaurant and was told that the local health inspector said he was not going to use a tape measure to check distances and apparently is not checking for masks either.
I also saw no evidence that employees were being checked for temperature or symptoms before starting work. Basically, I was told following the safety rules would cost too much money and to mind my own business.
Giles County already has one of the highest death rates in the state from Coronavirus. Unless the health department and local government step up to doing their jobs protecting the citizens of Pulaski, I expect we will see an explosion of new virus cases in Giles County.
How many more people must die before something is done to enforce the safety standards?
I guess for now I will be doing my shopping in another city.
A Concerned Citizen,
Sam Flood
194 Alsup Road, Prospect, TN 38477
