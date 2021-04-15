There are two kinds of people in America, and by extension two kinds of people in Giles County. About two-thirds are Dirt People — the mannerly folk who work, produce and mind their own business; they desire the freedom to live peacefully within a just community. And there are about one-third who are Cloud People — idealists, usually educated well beyond their innate intelligence, who are most cheerful when bending others to their will; they desire to impose equity, thus ensuring all are equally miserable.
Dirt People enjoy liberty within the constraints of God’s law and accept the responsibility burden that comes with it. They recognize life’s paradox — that genuine liberation and human happiness are found within the fence-lines of natural law and cultural traditions. Dirt People presume things like logic, objective reality, and the myriad of natural and scientific laws that delineate life’s rocks and shoals.
Cloud People pursue unconditional freedom without responsibility; their version of freedom is to “self-actualize,” often manifesting as Marxist “class struggle” against the laws of Nature. They press their fence-lines well beyond natural law and science, then melt into exasperation when Dirt People won’t celebrate degeneracy. Cloud People banish rationality and tradition as supremacist racism, manipulate logic and science to advance their preferred narrative, and are easily triggered into screeching “Bigot!” at those who challenge their fantasies.
Don’t misunderstand — Dirt People are far from perfect. Their weaknesses, however, drive them to pursue virtue — the good, the true, the beautiful. They recognize man’s inherent imperfections, what Christians call “original sin.” They’re obviously as prone to pride, laziness and envy as anyone, yet they continually war against their flaws. Morality is something to aspire to — qualities like humility, diligence and thrift don’t come naturally. The acquisition of these virtues become life’s goalposts.
Cloud People, on the other hand, are essentially good — just ask them. Under duress they’ll admit to being imperfect, just not as imperfect as Dirt People. Their highest moral is to “be yourself” — their soaring ethic is “let conscience be your guide.” Cloud People are completely blind to man’s mercenary, egotistical nature. Morality is bourgeois and “original sin” is a myth, because their university professor said so. The acquisition of power and placing boots on Dirt necks are life’s goalposts.
The resultant worldview collision is evident throughout America and Giles County, with predictable results. Cloud People are particularly well represented in government, academia and mega-corporations, all of whom are habitually fastened to a well-subsidized teat. They’re easily identified by their favorite words: mandate, regulate, legislate — the vocabulary of the parasite. Oh — don’t forget “revenue enhancement,” Cloud-speak for the plundering of Dirt People.
Cloud People tend to love things with lofty labels , such as Land Use Management Plans, or LUMP. Our county LUMP advocates — all Cloud People — believe Dirt People are too ignorant to wisely manage their land. They presumably learned this from the first plank of the Communist Manifesto. Under LUMP the public collective supersedes private property rights; understand Comrade? And permits yield revenue! In Cloud-world this is called progress. In Dirt-world it’s called theft.
Dirt People use straightforward, understandable language. Thus did the Founders provide a Constitution with words such as “shall not be infringed.” Uncomplicated, yes? Yet over the years Cloud People have instituted thousands of infringing regulations, while telling Dirt People its for their own good. Our County Commission will soon be voting on a resolution to validate the Second Amendment. Watch and learn. Each commissioner will publicly telegraph whether they’re on the side of Dirt People or Cloud People.
Graham Stowe
1313 Factory Creek Road, Ethridge, TN 38456
