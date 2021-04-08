When I last wrote, I had scheduled a colonoscopy in part because March was National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month but also because it had been 11 years since my baseline.
My first procedure was canceled for work-related issues but, undeterred, I double-downed and rescheduled. I have to admit I was a little nervous. I knew the procedure would be a piece of cake and the prep would be unpleasant (more so, inconvenient). I was nervous about my results. I had stupidly put off my 10-year anniversary and let time march on. Experts advise adults to get their first colonoscopy at age 50, or even 45. And colon cancer is extremely treatable when it’s caught early.
So here I was, gambling with science and putting off something that me, of all people, knows better not to delay. What if after the procedure, Dr. Burgess came back and said “Bad news Jim. I’m setting you up with an oncologist and you’re going to have to have surgery as well.” That news alone is enough to suck the life out of you, but what a poor example for the hospital administrator to set.
I was pleasantly surprised that, in 11 years, the prep had changed. I previously referenced Dave Barry’s funny article about his colonoscopy. He wrote back then that he had to drink something that came in a container the size of a small room air conditioner. Actually, in total, you’re looking at about 80 ounces. And of course you can’t eat for 24 hours. Gail suggested I drink some chicken broth, which actually hit the spot that evening.
I arrived at the hospital the next morning. As we do with all staff and visitors, my temperature was taken and I affirmed I had not been exposed to COVID or was experiencing symptoms. I had pre-registered, so I went right back to a hospital room. In some hospitals, colonoscopies are like group therapy where people are herded together both before and after the procedure. Here, we give you a private room.
By the way, a recurrent theme throughout the community that often surfaces is that Southern Tennessee Regional does not do colonoscopies. That is simply not true. Not only does Dr. Burgess perform colonoscopies, so does his partner Dr. Michael Huynh.
Once I had put on the gown, Amber came in and started the IV, which she did perfectly. I answered some questions from Chris, one of our CRNA’s, and then was on my way to the GI suite. Once in the suite, Chris told me he was starting the anesthesia. I always try to see how long I can make it but, inevitably, I just wake up in the post anesthesia care unit (PACU). Nickie was attending to me and in no time, I was on my way, not even remotely aware anything had been done to me. Except for the fact that Dr. Burgess came in my room after the procedure beaming and saying everything looked great. Picture perfect. What a great piece of news to deliver. And he gets to deliver that often.
I started these letters because colon cancer is so treatable when caught early. The same is true for lung cancer or breast cancer and most insurances pay for the procedures in total... everything. But there are so many people who gamble with their lives and, unfortunately, often lose their lives. I chose to talk about this because the common reaction to a colonoscopy for some people is to recoil thinking the procedure has to be awful. It is not and it is something you have no memory of. But even if it were awful, wouldn’t it be worth it to you and to your loved ones to have something done that could easily save your life? If you are 45-plus (check your insurance) or for sure 50-plus, and you have not had a colonoscopy, get one scheduled. If someone you love is 50-plus, and has not had a colonoscopy, then urge them and, if necessary, pester them. Do it because you love them.
Jim Edmondson, STRHS Pulaski CEO
1265 E. College St., Pulaski, TN 38478
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.