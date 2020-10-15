President Trump has been released from COVID isolation and is again free to lead super-spreader COVID events. The current count of White House-related COVID cases is 34 with one gravely ill. It’s important for everyone to realize Trump’s medical treatment for COVID is available to no other individual in the world despite his claims that everyone will be able to receive it. It’s also important to note that one of his medications is derived from aborted fetal cells.
There have been re-infections of COVID so science can’t say if humans are immune from re-infection. The virus is reportedly mutating, which may present problems with developed vaccines.
According to Johns Hopkins Resource Center, between Oct. 2 and Oct. 11, Tennessee’s COVID infections during those nine days were 15,257 and 257 deaths. Positive test rates have remained at just below 7 percent. It’s clear Trump’s policy is to promote herd immunity. That theory requires a 70 percent infection rate and we are now at only about 1 percent. As this deadly disease has moved from urban centers into rural and suburban communities, the only alternative to interrupt the spread is through following CDC guidelines. Despite Trump’s repeated promises, a vaccine is still almost a year away from being widely available. Trump has disabled his own CDC by chaotic policies, putting all remedies at risk.
White nationalist organizations have been plotting civil war and killing police officers, yet this law and order president can’t bring himself to disavow them or their behavior. A white nationalist follower of the Boogaloo Boys killed two and injured three California law enforcement officers. Federal agents have arrested 13 people involved in a plot to kidnap and kill Gretchen Whitmer, the governor of Michigan. All Trump can say is she’s doing a bad job at governing. Civil war and killing law enforcement officials is part of their agenda. There are at least 38 white nationalist organizations in Tennessee alone and the movement is widespread in the U.S. due to Trump’s dog whistling support.
Trump has politicized, contaminated and corrupted the courts, the attorney general, the postal system and the Republican Senate to pass his agenda and create a chaotic election. Regardless of who is elected as our next president, Trump has been repeating the “rigged” election rant to sow doubt in the outcome as he did in 2016. We can expect a days- or weeks-long period to declare a winner. There may also be long-term court fights regardless of the victor, which will undoubtedly cause more public unrest.
I am deeply concerned for my own safety, that of my precious family and all citizens if Trump wins another term. There’s no other greater emergency in my lifetime. I intend to vote in person to ensure that I did what I could to avert this pending disaster.
Joyce Berger
1457 Powell School Road, Goodspring, TN 38460
