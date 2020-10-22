Our country right now is in a terrible way, or part of it is, [with] the burning, looting and killing.
People are blaming our president for lots of things he doesn’t have control of.
The Democrats want to totally tear down our country.
I know the smart people of Giles county can see this. They say one thing and do right the opposite. For years they have promised heaven on earth and all they want is power.
President Trump has done more for our country in four years than any other president.
I ask the people of Giles and surrounding counties to open your eyes. Do you want to lose all your freedoms? I don’t. I want to live a Christian life. With the help of God, we all can still go to church, work and play in a free country.
Biden wants to close churches, shut the country down and stop all the things President Trump has done to make our country great. Please all, get out and vote so we can have the free life God wants us to have.
God Bless Giles County, the state of Tennessee and America.
Thank you,
Theresa Price
2900 Womble Ridge Road, Ethridge, TN 38456
