Dear Editor,
March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness month. I wanted to write to share a story with you.
Upon my return to the hospital in 2015, I met an executive by the name of Melissa (Isse) Waddey at LifePoint’s headquarters. Melissa was someone who immediately grabbed your attention. Not because of her beauty or her contagiously persistent smile. Nor of her incredible intellect. You just instantly knew Melissa was a kind and compassionate person. Barely 40 years old, she had already ascended to the top of LifePoint’s leadership team and after spending only a few minutes with her, you knew why. Melissa got things done. One of the ways she was so effective is Melissa was the kind of leader you wanted to please and so her operations ran incredibly effective.
I am not sure how, but we became great friends, and I cherished our brief time together. You see, when Melissa was only 42, she was diagnosed with an advanced form of colon cancer and, two years later, she lost that fight, leaving behind a loving husband and three children. I think of her often and the tragedy of how her young life was cut so shortly.
It seems now that we hear more and more stories about young people being diagnosed and dying of colon cancer. Chadwick Boseman, the young actor who played the Black Panther, died of colon cancer at the age of 43, and famous baseball player Darryl Strawberry was diagnosed and won his battle with colon cancer at the age of 36.
Yet, death from colon cancer is one of the most preventable forms of cancer fatalities, if people just get screened, which is recommended for all people at the age of 50. In fact, some organizations recommend having a colonoscopy at age 45. However, so many people cannot overcome the reality of avoidance. In fact, up to 75 percent of colon cancers can be avoided with regular screenings.
I hear people talk about their fears of discomfort during the procedure. I had my colonoscopy at age 50 and later this month, I will have my 10-year follow up. Anyone who has had a colonoscopy will tell you that you will have no memory of the procedure nor will you be sore afterwards. The worst part of the colonoscopy screening occurs the day before, during the prep. As Pulitzer Prize winning author Dave Barry observed, “I passed food I had not yet eaten.” Seriously, though, the prep is the only part of a colonoscopy you will have any recollection of.
Our pandemic has made people withdraw, avoiding preventive health measures like annual wellness visits, colonoscopies, mammograms and stress tests because people are fearful of going to hospitals and doctors’ offices. So, because of misguided fears, we risk the chance of contracting a disease that in an advanced state has a 100 percent chance of killing us?
I encourage anyone over the age of 50 to get your colonoscopy if you have not already. And if you know someone over the age of 50 who has not had a colonoscopy, encourage them out of your love for them. Yes, I am privileged to lead this hospital, and this might sound self-serving. Your well-being matters most even if that means leaving town for your colonoscopy. I just believe if you are the age where you need to be screened, then do so! And if you are younger than 50, talk to your doctor about getting screened.
Jim Edmondson, STRHS Pulaski CEO
1265 E. College St., Pulaski, TN 38478
