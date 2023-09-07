There are many reasons I am proud to be a Boy Scout, one of the reasons in honoring veterans. Our scout troop helps to honor veterans by participating in Memorial Day services. We also plant flags on the graves of veterans in some local cemeteries. Loving our country and honoring veterans is a big part of scouting. I believe that everyone should take some time to honor veterans in some way.
Brian Reedy
Scouts BSA Troop 46
527 Mill Street, Lynnville, TN 38472
