Editor’s Note: Following are the remarks made by Jennie Adams to the Giles County Commission during the Public Comment period of its Aug. 21 meeting.
Ladies and gentlemen, esteemed county commissioners and fellow members of our community,
I stand before you today as a concerned member of this community, a voice for those who often go unheard, to advocate for a cause that lies at the heart of our shared values — the urgent need to allocate funding for the Senior Citizen Center in Giles County. This center is not just a building; it’s a lifeline for our senior citizens, a testament to our compassion and commitment to inclusivity.
At the heart of our plea for funding lies a deeply human need — the need for connection. The Senior Citizen Center stands as a beacon of social well-being, a haven where our elders can gather, form bonds and defy the shadows of isolation that too often accompany old age. Loneliness and depression should not be the companions of those who have given so much to our community. By supporting the center, we extend a lifeline of camaraderie, brightening lives and nurturing mental and emotional well-being.
Yet, this center goes beyond mere social interaction. It is a sanctuary of health and vitality. The activities and programs it hosts are tailored to sustain the physical well-being of our seniors, enabling them to lead lives of independence and vigor. By investing in these programs, we do more than improve their health; we reduce the burden on our health care system and ensure that our seniors remain active contributors to our community.
Information is power, and the center serves as an empowering resource for our seniors. From financial planning to health care choices and legal matters, the knowledge imparted within its walls equips our seniors to navigate life’s challenges with confidence and clarity. By supporting this center, we arm our seniors with the tools they need to make informed decisions and lead lives of dignity.
Moreover, this center is not just a building — it’s a crucible of community engagement. Our seniors are the cornerstones of our society, their experiences and wisdom enriching the lives of every generation. Funding the Senior Citizen Center is a gesture that speaks volumes — it’s an affirmation that we value our seniors, that we recognize their contributions, and that we are committed to ensuring their continued participation in our community’s tapestry.
But our reasons don’t end there. This center is an investment in our local economy. Its activities can catalyze business interactions, stimulate economic growth and invigorate our community as a whole.
And let us not forget the wisdom of foresight. Our population is aging, and the demand for senior services will only escalate in the years to come. By investing today, we pave the way for a brighter future, securing a foundation upon which we can provide for our seniors’ needs.
In closing, I implore you, esteemed county commissioners, to consider the weight of our plea. This funding is not just for a building: it’s for the well-being of our cherished seniors. It’s a statement of our values, our compassion and our determination to ensure that every member of our community thrives, regardless of age.
Thank you for your time, your consideration and your dedication to our shared future. With your support, we can light a beacon of hope, compassion and inclusivity that will shine brightly for generations to come.
Jennie Adams
421 Ballentine St., Pulaski, TN 38478
