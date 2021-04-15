Life Choice Pregnancy Resource Center Inc. has been helping women in Giles County for 14-plus years (15 in July).
During that time we have ministered to 430-plus women in Giles and surrounding counties. One of the goals of this ministry has been to purchase an ultrasound machine so women could see the evidence of life in the womb, to see that they are indeed carrying a baby. Statistically, this helps about 80 percent of women make a decision to continue the life of the baby.
Thanks to the support of many churches in Giles County, as well as generous individuals, we now have the ultrasound machine!
We will be having professional training during the week of May 3, which will include 40 hours of hands-on experience for the two nurses and medical technologist who will be going through the training. We desperately need “models” for this training. If you are in the first or second trimester of your pregnancy, please call the center (363-4133) to schedule your FREE ultrasound!
We will also be hosting an open house for the public sometime this summer (date yet to be determined). This will give the community the opportunity to come and see the fruit of their giving and to see how the center is set up to help women in need, including those with children between the ages of “new to 2.”
We are proud to call Giles County our home and we love the people who live here. Again, thank you from the bottom of my heart!
JoAnne M. Beam, Director
Life Choice Pregnancy Resource Center
412 S. Second St., Pulaski, TN 38478
