We moved to Tennessee 4 years ago from Ohio. Recently, my husband and I were walking around our property and found a headstone or tombstone.
It was in two pieces, a small piece wedged in some trees and a large half a foot away, upside down covered with dirt. The name on stone is Paralee, Born March 1842; Died August 1861.
We walked around the property and did not find any other headstones.
The area found is on a hillside, with solid rock ground. I don’t know how a grave would have been dug.
We have asked local neighbors, but none knew the headstone was there. Can you help us find info on the family of this person? I don’t know if Paralee is a first name or last.
If their is a grave somewhere, we would like to clean the area, stand up the stone out of respect. Or has this stone somehow been moved onto the property from another location, and needs to be returned? Help us solve the mystery, please.
If the family is still in the area, we would like to know. This is in Giles County, a Lynnville address.
We did contact Claudia Johnson of Giles County History and Genealogy... She cannot find any info, as of yet. So we are asking the community for help.
Thank you and God bless.
Tamili Ady
3220 Campbellsville Pike
Lynnville, TN 38472
330-984-2007
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.