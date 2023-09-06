Ms. Editor,
I would like to tell you some cool things about being a scout. We get to fish, camp and go hiking, among other fun things.
This past Saturday our troop traveled to Franklin, Tenn., where we hiked the Now and Then Trail. We learned about the Battle of Franklin. When we stopped for lunch break, my lunch was good.
We are planning our next hike to one of the local forts or battlegrounds, we might make this one a camping adventure.
Aiden Duffell
Scouts BSA Troop 46
527 Mill Street, Lynnville, TN 38472
