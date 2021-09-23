We would like to thank all Giles Countians and all our Giles County Honor Guard supporters for continuing to support our cause.
Due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in Giles County, we felt it necessary to postpone our fund-raiser set for Oct. 8 at First United Methodist Church.
The Honor Guard’s annual hamburger steak fund-raiser has always been a time for Honor Guard members to thank you in person but, for the safety of everyone involved, we feel it would be best not to have it this year.
If you have already purchased tickets for the fund-raiser, your money will be refunded to you.
Thanks again and may God bless us all.
Terry Willoughby, Commander
Giles County Honor Guard
P.o. Box 321, Pulaski, TN 38478
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.