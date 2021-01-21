For the Folks of Pulaski and Giles County:
First, I would like to thank Mayor Pat Ford and the Aldermen for trying to form the Community Advisory Council on Inclusive Recognition and Acknowledgment. There are numerous people who need to be recognized for their contribution to the history of Pulaski and Giles County.
I was born and raised in Giles County. I am a fifth generation Giles Countian on my father’s side and sixth generation Giles Countian on my mother’s side. I am a member of a great historical organization and proud to be. In this organization, we recognize and honor people who have contributed to our heritage.
Now, this is what disappoints me. There were only four people who sent in their paragraph to the mayor pertaining to why they wanted to be on the council. This is a crying shame! People want things done, but are not willing to help work for it. If you want something bad enough, in my opinion, you should work for it or help others who feel the same way. If it doesn’t happen, then whose fault is it? The people who want it and they will not work for it. If it’s worth having, it’s worth working for. So what are you going to do?
It is my understanding that you have until the end of January to get your paragraph into the mayor at City Hall.
Cathy Gordon Wood
377 Malone Road, Pulaski, TN 38478
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.