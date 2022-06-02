With regard to Sen. Joey Hensley’s legislative update, I’d be laughing if I weren’t crying. “Cracking down on Mail-Order Abortions,” making it a felony to provide or deliver medication prescribed by a medical doctor. The reason for this criminalization of terminating an early pregnancy is supposedly to prevent women from “developing serious, life threatening complications during an unsupervised chemical abortion at home.” This is like removing the brakes and the seatbelts from a car, then protecting women by making it illegal to drive because it’s unsafe.
The Republican, male-led legislature and governor have made a safe, simple medical procedure illegal. Terminating an early pregnancy is much, much safer than pregnancy and childbirth. If they think that women won’t seek to terminate pregnancies any ways possible, at much greater risk with many deaths and injury ensuing, they are seriously mistaken.
So, lets be clear and truthful, the government seeks to force all women to carry a pregnancy to term, give birth and raise an infant against their wishes, for whatever reason, be it poverty, rape, incest, disability or other issues.
If they really cared about women’s health, they would not do this.
Don’t say it’s about the babies. If it really was about babies, 192 Republican U.S. congressmen would not have voted on May 19, 2022, against solving the baby formula shortage. If it really was about the babies, prenatal care would be free. Hospital care at birth would be free. Medical care for babies would be 100 percent accessible. Adequate housing, food, clothing, diapers, education and parent support would be a right, not a privilege.
If you care about babies, you also have to care about the moms. Do what it takes to decrease maternal deaths, free medical care, a year paid parental leave, adequate food and housing, free daycare and education/job support.
Interesting, the legislature adjourned for 2022 without addressing even one of these issues.
So, gentlemen, let’s stop being disingenuous and say what you really want. You want to control women’s bodies to control women’s lives. It was never about their health.
Debra McManus
2549 Charlie Thomas Road, Cornersville, TN 37047
