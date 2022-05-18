In years past, Americans have held a fascination for televised court cases. We heard the evidence and made our own ruling based on the arguments. It’s interesting then, that in recent years, we have been content to hear the decisions of our news media and to embrace those pronouncements as truth without benefit of the evidence. Each of us must decide if it is laziness on our part or an unwillingness to make time to search out the facts. It’s certainly true that facts have been difficult to find. Opinions, including my own, have been plentiful.
However, after months of diligent work, True The Vote is now providing us with facts. True The Vote is an established charitable and educational organization whose stated purpose is to expose voter fraud and preserve election integrity. Collecting the same kind of data the FBI uses to arrest Congressional trespassers and the same type of evidence used by law enforcement to prosecute and convict drug traffickers, True The Vote is now presenting us with data and proof concerning the 2020 election.
Wait! Since this kind of information has been deemed solid enough to convict and sentence criminals, maybe we should at least hear it and evaluate its merits before we dismiss the research as frivolous or “a big lie.”
These facts have been brought to the public through “2,000 Mules,” a documentary film by Dinesh D’Souza. It was publicly shown in a limited number of theaters and online during the first week of May. Essentially, the film presents analyzed cell phone geo-tracking data for cities where major voting irregularities and anomalies occurred.
This data, along with video evidence, shows that individuals were paid to go to numerous “stash houses” to pick up ballots, then trafficked those ballots to numerous drop boxes repeatedly, making multiple trips over several days’ time. Because of the similarities of this behavior to drug trafficking, these people are referred to as “mules.”
Mules were tracked specifically in cities like Phoenix, Milwaukee, Detroit and Philadelphia, resulting in 2,000 different traffickers. These actions were repeated by others in cities all across America to include as many as 54,000 mules. Additionally, four million minutes of official surveillance videos of the drop boxes have been evaluated and video evidence of this illegal ballot trafficking is even now being turned over to authorities. This all amounts to organized election fraud through a criminal syndicate with the intent to impact our elections. But don’t take my word. Find out for yourself.
Though you may not have heard about the film until now, the facts from this documentary will get out eventually, little by little. None of the main stream media want to talk about it, but that won’t stop it because the truth will always come out. It will be spread by Americans who want to keep America free. They will see it, share it, talk about it. It will be the Americans who care about our country and the future of our children and grandchildren who will take actions necessary to push politicians and law enforcement to take a look at the proof that laws were broken, to assure that justice is done, and that it never happens again. The ONLY way we can be certain our elections are truly free and fair and are NOT stolen is for EACH of us to educate ourselves and get involved.
How committed will each of us be to see and hear the facts? Or, will we be content to accept the media’s pronouncement of “the big lie” without benefit of the facts?
Cynthia Ripp
526 Cleveland St., Pulaski, TN 38478
Log In
