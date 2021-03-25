WHAT is going on? And WHAT are you going to do about it?
These are questions I’ve been asking myself these last few weeks. Besides censorship of free speech and decreased tolerance for exchange of ideas, besides businesses and sports teams suddenly deciding their morality is the only morality, and never mind the health, humanitarian and national security issues once again at crisis levels on our southern border, what else is happening?
Well, in Congress we find numerous bills being misrepresented to the American people. The first, already passed, was the so-called “Covid Relief” bill. Out of $1.9 trillion, reportedly only $9 of every $100 was actually earmarked for Covid relief. The rest of it goes to entities like San Francisco ($600 million), Amtrak ($1.5 billion), foreign aid ($12 billion), $111 billion for welfare without work requirements, and $350 billion to bail out certain states with records of severe financial mismanagement. The cost to each citizen is estimated at $5,750 (although some will receive $1,400). We, our children, grandchildren and future generations will be paying for this “COVID RELIEF.” I wonder how many small businesses and unemployed individuals will NOT receive relief?
At least two more bills characterized as “good,” carry evil intent buried in their hundreds of pages. At this writing, HR1, the “voting rights” bill is being debated in the Senate. If anyone had any concerns about any of the questionable practices on Nov. 3, fear no more. The Federal government is going to take full control over elections. Every way for potential fraud to be committed is legalized in this bill. WHY, after a recent election contested because of those very actions, would we now want to see these behaviors legitimized? HR1 requires no accountability and then demands no questions be asked. By this proposed law, a person questioning any individual’s right to vote could be IMPRISONED for five years and fined up to $100,000! Just for questioning!?!
And, the most morally egregious bill, HR5, the “equality act,” is anything but equal. It gives government the power to dictate how we think and act regarding gender preference and sex orientation. It isn’t about ending unjust discrimination. It would impose gender choice ideology on all Americans, regardless of their moral understanding, even violating parents’ decision-making authority for their minor children.
Gender choice ideology denies biological realities of male and female and essentially opens the door for government and medical entities to treat minors with sex enhancing hormones or reconstructive surgeries, allows biological males to compete in female sports and likewise to use public female restrooms, among other scenarios. These situations are already happening. It would force us to conform to GOVERNMENT-MANDATED MORALITY, thereby discriminating against those who hold mainstream beliefs about marriage and biological sex differences. HR5 removes religious protections, taking rights from individuals, private schools, churches and businesses.
Someone said recently this is no longer a Republican vs. Democrat issue, or even the right vs. the left. It is now a “right vs. wrong” issue. People who believe in the moral teachings of Jesus Christ need to evaluate and act according to what God expects us to do. If we do not stand firm for righteous principles NOW, when might that happen?
So, what have I done about this? What can YOU do? The Body of Christ must PRAY and ACT. Call our members of Congress. Contact our Senators, Marsha Blackburn and Bill Haggerty, NOW, at the Capitol switchboard in Washington at 202-224-3121 and let them know we do NOT want HR1 or HR5. Then, KEEP WATCH! More is coming!
Cynthia Ripp
526 Cleveland St., Pulaski, TN 38478
