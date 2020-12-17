At various times I have heard both presidential contenders make the statement that the 2020 election is a battle for the soul of America. They are both right.
On July 27, 2020, cyber security agencies from the United Kingdom and the United States made a joint public announcement concerning a computer malware program called QSnatch. According to these agencies the malware had infected over 7,000 Network attached storage (NAS) devices from the Taiwanese vendor QNAP in the United States alone. They also noted that the detected number of these infected devices had grown almost nine-fold from 7,000 in October 2019 to 62,000 in June 2020.
The security agencies believe the first campaign of infection more than likely began in early 2014 and ran through mid-2017. The second infection period started late in 2018 and was still active at least through 2019. Why is this information pertinent?
The original malware can prevent malware remover apps from running in the network attached storage devices. NAS devices are critical in storing data from various points of entry (read voting machines, among other digital entities in business, finance, etc.) The malware can extract and steal user names and passwords, and it has the ability to connect by remote command to control the program. A newer version of the malware allows for so-called “back door” entry by non-authorized users, allows for remote access, and when run, the QSnatch can steal a predetermined list of files sent over HTTPS, among other nefarious capabilities. In other words, it can take full control of the NAS device and block future updates. Again, why is this information so important?
At present, our election counts and results in at least 28 states use the services of voting systems equipment and/or software connected to Dominion, Smartmatic and other election vendors which use these NAS devices. Over 90 percent of all eligible voters in the U.S. use machines or software distributed by only three private equity firms. This is an area of concern, as private firms are not required to disclose who funds them.
This was such a concern in fact that, in December 2019, several members of Congress and the Senate (three Democrats and one Republican) sent letters to three private equity firms that own or control those election vendors. These lawmakers felt that the issues of private entities involved in the election technology industry “threaten the integrity of our elections” and that these private firms “have long skimped on security in favor of convenience,” thereby leaving voting systems across the country “prone to security problems.”
Those astute lawmakers were certainly on to something. Because officers of Smartmatic (disattached subsidiary of Dominion) publicly admitted that its system was manipulated in the 2017 Venezuelan election, producing (by their own admission) over one million “ghost votes.”
Citizens who love the United States of America and who have friends or loved ones who died defending our democracy... Be Alert, Pay Attention, Think for Yourselves! Why would we think it would NOT be possible for a similar situation to occur in the U.S.?
Whatever went on during this election needs to be examined, exposed and remedied.
It is not hyperbole to say the heart and soul of America depends on our LEARNING THE TRUTH!
Cynthia Ripp
526 Cleveland St., Pulaski, TN 38478
