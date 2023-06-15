A few years ago, I had the pleasure of Army INFANTRY basic training at Sand Hill, Fort Benning, Ga. Those who have served in the armed forces have their stories also and can relate. However, this for those who have not.
A fox hole is built by a team, not an individual, a fire team and in that team, we were different by color of skin, religion, sex, political and religious views. So the most important thing is working together, good times and bad. We became buddies, and everyone there shared one thing in common — if wounded we bleed red. We learned quick all those things we call differences did not dig the fox hole. We had no choice but to work as a team or someday die from an enemy assault on our positions.
Yes, we were in the WAR-fighting business, as in the battles in our nation’s conflicts. Way too many were wounded, killed in action. That is a story for another time and place.
A little more on the fox hole design: armpit deep, double-arm interval wide, 18 inches of overhead cover from logs, dirt from your surroundings. Dig out small shelves inside to store your individual equipment, ammunition, rations, water.
We had no choice but to put our many differences aside for the team’s common good — survival. This taught me a valuable lesson in life many years ago and it’s not a bad way to look at things relevant today. Awards and decorations I earned while serving, but they were not pinned on my chest for an individual action in itself. The buddy that I shared that fox hole with covered interlocking fields of fire that motivated my actions in that team, my battle buddy.
The bottom line is, let us find a common ground and work as a team for the good of all in our community.
Jimmy Dean Caldwell
MSG RET. U.S. Army
P.O. Box 251, Elkton, TN 38455
