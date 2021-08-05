In the past, our Pulaski Lions Club has screened the eyes of children between the ages of 2 and 6. But with modern technology, we can now screen up to 22 years old.
What does this mean? We’re glad you asked. Our main focus will still be working with programs like Head Start, kindergarten, day care, home school, etc., but now we can work with school nurses to screen older students’ eyes.
How does it work? Our Pulaski Lions Club works with Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, striving to find preventable and reversible blindness. All we need is for the child’s parent/guardian to sign a consent form and, in a matter of seconds, we can get a digital reading on the child’s eyes. No physical contact is made with your child, and eye drops are not necessary. We even have consent forms in Spanish.
What do you need to do? Contact our Pulaski Lions Club and let us know how many children/youth you want screened. We will bring you consent forms and set up a screening date. Call Kid’s Sight Chairman Madolyn Hamlett at 363-5700 or email Secretary Benny Birdsong at bmbbird@energize.net.
Our Lions Club motto is “We Serve,” and we are happy to provide this service to our community/county because We Care.
Madolyn Hamlett, Kid’s Sight Chairman
Pulaski Lions Club
446 E. Jefferson St., Pulaski, TN 38478
