To the Editor:
Today at the Pulaski Rec Center I got a chance to see the plans for the new splash pad, and it looked incredibly fun. It is almost done with construction, and you can start to see what it is going to look like at the end.
At first, I was sad they closed the pool, but when I saw what the splash pad was going to be like, it was better than I expected. The splash pad is going to be open for half of the year, while the pool was only open for two months each year. There are three water slides, a dump bucket, a basketball hoop water sprayer, and a fun little car wash-like fountain area for little kids. It looks much safer than the pool, too.
I think the splash pad is going to be good for kids of all sizes. If you want to see the plans and progress, you can ask Ms. Darlene at the Rec Center.
Kyle Whitfield, age 8
600 Blooming Grove Road, Pulaski, TN 38478
