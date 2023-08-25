I’ve lived in Giles County for 20 years now, and I’ve noticed that people have a lot of pride for their local history. Now, they want to show their small town pride by being the only county in the state of Tennessee to no longer fund and support its Senior Center.
There’s plenty of research to show the many benefits a senior center provides to the quality of life for older citizens. It’s ignorant to say otherwise. The problem, in my opinion, is that we are voting in people who don’t believe in science, don’t believe in social progress, don’t respect our aging population, but rather want to support lies and conspiracies.
We are voting in people who want US all to run around with an AR-15, instead of wanting to help an old granddad have transportation to his medical services. They’d rather see that little old lady sit home alone and eat her can of cat food instead of having a place to socialize and eat a nutritional meal.
It shouldn’t surprise us that these kind of people won’t support the Senior Center. After all, these are the same type of people who in Tennessee forfeited billions of Federal dollars to expand Medicare in the Affordable Care Act that would have provided coverage for about 300,000 working poor. If they won’t support helping poor people with health coverage, why should we expect them to support older retired seniors?
There’s no moral or financial reason for this. These are Christian hypocrites who are an embarrassment. It’s nothing Giles County should be proud of.
Dan Adams
421 Ballentine St., Pulaski, TN 38478
