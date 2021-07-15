Dear Editor:
Earlier this year, I became aware of the charity our OB nurses had been providing to financially marginalized patients. Parents of a newborn baby are required to have a car seat. However, many parents cannot afford this cost. Without my knowledge, our wonderful OB nurses would pool their resources and purchase car seats.
One of our Governing Board members, Allen Stanton, who is also the executive director of the University of Tennessee Southern’s Turner Center, became aware of this and leveraged the resources he had to make a difference. The Turner Center’s team, including Shana Hibdon and Tim Holton, enlisted the support of the Campus Life group, various student groups, Giles County Methodist congregations and Pulaski First Presbyterian Church. All told, the Turner Center and their partners were able to raise a substantial amount of money to provide car seats for the needy. Our hospital and our community are eternally grateful.
Jim Edmondson, STRHS Pulaski CEO
1265 E. College St., Pulaski, TN 38478
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.