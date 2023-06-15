When often alone I sit,
Then I travel back in time.
Through the many years gone by,
before old age, when youth was mine.
Twas long ago, before my hair was gray.
I ran and jumped, like children do.
I climbed trees and straddled the fence,
back when my body was new.
Though walls don’t talk, I hear their voice,
of scenes from childhood days,
with no cell phones or TV sets,
like a record in my heart it plays.
When school was school, not like now,
you’d be welcome at the door.
Smiling teachers and Bible verses,
with reading and writing and so much more.
She held my rapt attention,
unless the mind began to stray,
when sometimes outside the window,
other things were on display.
She has many, many children,
yet physically bore none of her own,
but it always brightens any day,
when we are blessed to talk on the phone.
She was one of the very best,
and as that truth is still told,
students remember their lives she touched.
Her name is Ms. Virginia Cole.
Though that time has passed,
and my, how things have changed,
things of old swept away,
and those important, now rearranged.
Please print this for respect of her,
for grace is in her found,
when years ago from Minor Hill I wandered,
Pulaski was my other hometown.
Marilyn Kelley Wray
1403 Beckham Avenue, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
