My name is Ron Terry and I have lived in Giles County since 1975.
My recent health issues have made it necessary for me to visit our local hospital numerous times. During those stays, I have been treated with exceptional care by everyone there. Everyone works as a team to give me the best care possible.
People often joke about hospital food, but their food is exceptional, and the restaurant is open to the public.
I want everyone who reads this to know that we have a great facility in our own county that can address your health needs and provide the resources to get you feeling better and send you back home feeling like a new person.
Please become familiar with what our local hospital has to offer and understand how they could serve you when needed.
Ron Terry
748 Blooming Grove Road, Pulaski, TN 38478
