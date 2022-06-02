More mass shootings! At a grocery store, and now a school. More than 30 lives lost, so many of them children — others hurt. The perpetrator of the store shooting was identified as an 18-year-old white male who had been radicalized (filled with hate) to the extent that he traveled three hours to get to the location where he opened fire on innocent grocery shoppers — most of them black.
What can be done? More restrictive gun laws? I don’t see why individuals need military style weapons. Stricter punishments? He certainly deserves to receive a punishment that fits his crime. However, this is a double tragedy: A young man destroyed his own life (future or potential) as well as that of his victims. Our jails and prisons are already filled to overflowing, yet the problem persists. Surely something can be done! But what?
Perhaps a clue is found in the words attributed to Abraham Lincoln. He was talking to a friend when he noticed another individual approaching. He purportedly said, “I don’t like that man... I’ve got to get to know him better!” I have considered the wisdom contained in these words many times. If we would just move away from “group-think” and make a sincere effort to get to know each other better, just think how many difficulties and misconceptions could possibly be cleared up between, not only individuals, but even groups and races. As I heard another wise person say, “We are all just people.” As the children’s song says, “Red and yellow, black and white; they are precious in His sight.”
I also love the story about one of Jesus’ apostles, “The Apostle of Love” — John. When he was very old and could no longer walk, he had to be carried on a litter or stretcher. He would raise himself up on one elbow and cry out to all within the hearing of his voice, “My little children, love one another!”
Love is ONE quality that can destroy hatred. Let’s couple love with striving to know one another better. If we will do that, we are much more likely to be more tolerant of one another.
“My little children... love one another.” —The Apostle of Love
Bobby Wade
687 Bethel Road, Pulaski, TN 38478
