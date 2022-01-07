In reading [the column] dated Dec. 15, 2021, “Abortion Case Could Lead to Landmark Decision” by State Sen. Joey Hensley, M.D., I am reminded of a 1981 quote by former U.S. congressman from Massachusetts, Barny Frank, speaking of anti-abortion legislators, “they believe life begins at conception and ends at birth.” Forty years later, does this remain true? Sen. Hensley prayerfully expects the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade and trigger the 2019 Human Protection Act which would restore Tennessee’s 1972 statute prohibiting abortions except when the life of the mother is at risk. What are the consequences of this trigger law?
In Tennessee as of 2019, for every 10 live births there is one termination. Without access to abortion, up to 8,000 more unwanted babies will be born each year in Tennessee, mostly to poor women. Infant mortality in Tennessee is the sixth highest in the U.S., maternal mortality is the 11th highest. These numbers will increase if women are forced to carry a pregnancy to term, especially for babies and women of color. What legislation has been or will be passed to decrease death of born children and mothers? None. In fact, Tennessee refuses to allow Medicaid expansion that would provide health care to poor mothers — judged by economists to be a major factor in decreasing infant and maternal mortality.
An alternative that decreases the need for abortion is birth control. Does Tennessee provide public funding for contraception? No. Does Tennessee guarantee birth control prescriptions be filled or ensure access to emergency contraceptives? No and no. Will these children grow up in poverty? Likely yes — Tennessee is ranked the fourth highest state for children under 6 living in extreme poverty. Tennessee Republican Congressmen and U.S. Senators refuse to support the extension of the child tax credit, which has been demonstrated unequivocally to lift families and children out of poverty.
Studies published in the Journal of Pediatrics and JAMA pediatrics reveal the outcomes for children whose mothers were denied abortion compared to existing children of mothers who received one. Children of the denied were more likely to live in poverty and fail to attain developmental milestones. This impact extends to the older children of mothers denied an abortion. These children also have higher rates of psychiatric illness and hospitalization than their peers. Tennessee ranks 38th in combined access to mental health care and the prevalence of mental illness in youth. Children of mothers denied abortion also have poorer early academic achievement and social development. Will Tennessee provide these children a good education? Doubtful. Tennessee ranks 43rd in education spending and 41st in preschool enrollment. These children also experience increased drug and alcohol use, are at increased risk of physical and sexual abuse, juvenile delinquency and criminality compared to peers.
There is another group of women who chose to terminate a pregnancy due to rape, incest or genetic disorders in the fetus. Genetic disorders are something I have a great deal of experience through almost 50 years working with hundreds of families and children with severe, often life-threatening disabilities. Do not confuse these children with children with mild disabilities that you see in schools and neighborhoods. These are children who, if they survive infancy, are often hospitalized for long periods, spend their days incapacitated in bed with feeding tubes and ventilators and are monitored 24 hours a day. They require extensive, expensive medical care and equipment and do not go to school, or go out and play. Many of these genetic disorders can be diagnosed in utero and a family can choose not to subject a child to a pain-filled short life while bankrupting the family, [which] is a blessing. Tennessee plans to take away that blessing and yet do not, will not provide an adequate level of assistance once such a child is born.
Tennessee and the male-dominated legislature does precious little to address any of the consequences of forcing women to carry an unwanted pregnancy. So it is true, 40 years later, legislators do “believe life begins at conception and ends at birth.” And, we haven’t even begun to discuss the physical health, mental health, poverty, loss of education and occupational opportunity suffered by women who are forced to carry a pregnancy to term, nor the serious problems in the adoption industry.
Respectfully submitted,
Debra McManus
2459 Charlie Thomas Road, Cornersville, TN 37047
