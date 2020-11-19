Just to be clear, those who “called” the election even before the voting was over, even while allegations of illegal behaviors and legal challenges to numerous state election results were swirling across the processes of legal disputes —those who “called” and announced that the election had been “won” — were the very same entities who for nearly four years have been misrepresenting the truth, misleading, repeating unverified innuendos of wrong-doing that were later shown to be false stories — those same entities began at 11:24 a.m. eastern time on Nov. 7 to announce they had determined who had been “elected” as president.
Between 11:24-11:40 a.m. these same media who got very few stories complete or correct over the last four years now triumphantly proclaimed THEY knew the TRUE outcome of the election. Who are these expert soothsayers? CNN, NBC, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, AP, and yes, sadly, even Fox News. Not to put too fine a point on it, but after listening to these people for years, with their incomplete stories, made-up conversations, allegations from phony whistleblowers with promises of “absolute proof,” all of which were later debunked, WHY would I listen or trust the analysis and judgment of these people as to the reality of ANY situation? I will wait to see the conclusions from all legal challenges regarding proper voting protocols and recounts before I blindly accept their “call.”
After all, this is only a call of “projection” of who won by the MEDIA. We the people are the only ones who determine the outcome of this election, and at this writing, votes are still being counted. Joe Biden is not really the LAWFUL president-elect, nor is President Trump, until the vote in each state is completed and then confirmed. Only then can the results of the election be certified by the electoral college, which is scheduled weeks from now. I believe I’ll wait for the final outcome — several weeks from now. In the end, patience is a virtue.
In the meantime, it is vitally important for the integrity of our elections (all of them) that every legal vote is counted and every fraudulent vote thrown out. Any fraudulent vote denies you and me our legal vote and takes away our voice. Thorough investigations, though time consuming, will go a long way to ensure future elections will be fair, and they will also reassure the American people and the world that our next president is truly our choice. Therefore, both political parties should be “all in” to get to the bottom of all verifiable claims of fraud or irregularities in our election process. The future of our democracy depends on it.
Cynthia Ripp
526 Cleveland St., Pulaski, TN 38478
