In response to the city council’s recent discussion regarding the Breastfeeding Support Group of Pulaski’s (BSGOP) offerings and impact to the community of Pulaski, Tenn., I would like to formally acknowledge what the organization provides to your community and compare it to the services which the health department offers. I would encourage the council as well as the community to further consider the BSGOP as an appropriate and deserving candidate for funding support, and I’m happy to provide you with a multitude of parents who would agree that this group has alleviated much of their questions and worries in regards to feeding and raising their babies.
In the past, the health department has offered one-on-one breastfeeding counseling exclusively to parents who qualify for WIC. This counseling is often provided by a counselor who has received limited breastfeeding education and is required to refer out to an IBCLC when the cases are complicated beyond basic latch assistance. The health department’s website — in regards to breastfeeding — recommends breastfeeding, states the benefits and then suggests that the parent find community resources that provide breastfeeding education and support. They recommend parents to locate a local breastfeeding group, and BSGOP is currently the only one offering in-person peer support.
The BSGOP provides online resources and a social media group where parents can discuss breastfeeding and other related parenting topics; but more importantly, they provide in-person, bi-monthly peer support led by a Registered Nurse and International Board Certified Lactation Consultant. Parents are able to attend this group, weigh their babies, ask questions and be encouraged and supported by other breastfeeding parents. In addition to hosting these breastfeeding groups, the organization hosts an annual educational health fair for expectant and postpartum mothers, offering teachings regarding pregnancy, birth and breastfeeding.
The aforementioned annual event, “Mommas, Munchkins and Milk,” has offered health education to a rural, underserved community, in an effort to address our county’s low breastfeeding rates and high infant mortality rates. In 2022, they will be hosting their seventh event. In the past, this health fair has served over 300 individuals in one event.
While the health department has been an invaluable service to the community of Pulaski, their role is vastly different and does not provide peer support nor educational events for the parents in our community geared to positively influence breastfeeding rates, and therefore improve breastfeeding outcomes and infant and maternal health. While their services are greatly beneficial, BSGOP and the TN Health Department do not share similarities at this time.
As a Registered Nurse at STRHS Pulaski in Women’s Services and the Lactation Consultant who provides voluntary services through BSGOP, I am motivated to see the parents in this community educated and supported to make healthier choices for themselves and for their children. It benefits the entire city, and it’s in the best interest of the council to endorse this organization. For follow up questions, please feel free to contact me.
Sincerely,
Sarah P. Willis, BSN, RN, IBCLC
Breastfeeding Support Group of Pulaski, TN
600 Blooming Grove Road, Pulaski, TN 38478
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.