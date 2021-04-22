We are looking for relatives of persons buried in Delap Cemetery, also known as Delap/Clement Cemetery which is located off Cedar Hill Road in Ardmore, Ala.
The purpose of this request is to determine if enough interest and support exists to establish a Board of Trustees to provide for current and future upkeep of the neglected cemetery.
Names of those buried there and some of their deceased and living descendants include Willis Carl Smith and Velma Phillips Smith, Loy and Lula Davis Phillips, Robert Lee Phillips, James Franklin Lewter, Bessie Lee Davis Lewter, Delia Morell Magnusson, Imogean McDonald, Danny Magnusson, Mike Magnusson, Jim Robison, Sandra Grubbs, Jerome McDonald, Sarah McCown, Lottie Broadway, Clara Mae Anderson, Ben Lee McCown, Katie Faulk, Mary McDonald, Blanche McCown Delap, John Wesley Whitt Sr., Judy Carter, Jewel Rager, Roger Dale Coulter, Hattie Elizabeth Whitt Pirtle, Zana Frances Whitt Puckett, Freddie Puckett, Jimmy Puckett, Randall Puckett, Lola Mae Whitt Wilburn, Jackie Wilburn, Charles Aaron Wilburn, Alton Eugene Wilburn, Betty June Thornton, Lloyd Adolph Kull, Lavetta Alice Webster Kull, Coy Gene Griffin Greiwe, Gerene Simmons, Lorine Murphy, Janice Delap Ervin, any Delap. Other names on headstones are Kull, Ghidotti, Muetz, Culps, Lewter and Robinson.
Please call Vicki or Tom Stevenson at 256-233-0468 or 256-206-5661, or you can send a Facebook message to Tom Stevenson.
Vicki Stevenson
1209 Westbrook St., Athens, AL 35611
