In the year 2020, vaccine development was accelerated and a vaccine for COVID-19 was created in 11 months.
This rapid vaccine creation was the result of actions by President Donald Trump. Many lives will be saved because of his actions.
So please say “thank you” when you receive your injections.
Jack Bryson
P.O. Box 148, Leoma, TN 38468
