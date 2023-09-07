Our scout troop visited the County Commission meeting at the Courthouse back in April. We were welcomed by the county executive.
We got to hear discussion and see voting take place. We saw how our government works. We got to tour the Courthouse.
Scouting allowed us to learn about the government and how to be good citizens.
Michael Saling
Scouts BSA Troop 46
527 Mill Street, Lynnville, TN 38472
