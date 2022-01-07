For several years now, the Pulaski Citizen has given free advertising to Sen. Joey Hensley so that he can present his modified version of goings on in the Tennessee State Senate. The Dec. 22 edition presented his personal twist on the Bill of Rights to the US Constitution. Hensley admonished readers to “keep focused on Christ as the head of our government, as well as our lives.”
This is the opposite of our country’s founders’ intent as stated in the First Amendment to the Constitution that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof...”
While Hensley isn’t presenting a bill to establish his form of religion above all others, he is on the slippery slope to promoting his personal beliefs above the rights of all who do not believe as he does. Since Hensley’s column is written as a “State Senate Update” his promoting “Christ as the head of our government” is egregiously inappropriate.
In the First Amendment Encyclopedia from Middle Tennessee State University, James Madison, chief author of the Bill of Rights, and 4th president of the United States, “believed that religion was a matter of individual conscience and that giving legislators control over religious belief would inevitably lead to violation of other basic rights: ‘It is proper to take alarm at the first experiment on our liberties.’”
I find Sen. Joey Hensley’s remarks alarming. I would imagine that a few of the 120 Christian churches listed weekly in the Pulaski Citizen might take exception to four-times married Hensley’s appropriateness to be the spokesman for Christianity. Another term for state sponsored religion is Sharia Law.
M. K. Witt
2848 Dog Branch Road, Prospect, TN 38477
