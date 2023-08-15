The Aug. 21 Giles County Commission meeting is our last hope of funding the Giles County Senior Center. If we do not receive support from the County, Giles County will lose its Senior Center for good.
The Giles County Senior Citizens Center will not receive state money through the South Central Tennessee Development District, if it can’t match that with local funding. Not only would the senior center lose county funding of $22,200, but it would also lose the state funding, making that a loss of almost one-half of the Center’s operating budget.
If the Center has to close due to a severe funding shortfall, the transportation for seniors (for dialysis or to other medical facilities) and the Meals on Wheels program (which feeds the most vulnerable in our county) is also located in the Center’s building and would have to relocate or worst-case leave the county.
Tennessee has 145 Senior Centers for its 95 counties. All surrounding counties are partially funded by county funds. Three of the senior centers are located in government-owned buildings — Columbia, Lawrenceburg and Lewisburg, as are many of the other centers. One senior center also receives additional funding to cover utility costs. The Giles County Senior Center covers all those costs in our operating budget. Both state and federal government have been consistent supporters of the center for the past 48 years, as has been Giles County government and the City of Pulaski.
The Giles Senior Center is frugal. We pursue grants with the expectation of $19,000 in grants this year. The purpose of one of those grants is to exchange fluorescent lighting for LED, thus reducing operating costs and electric costs. (It should be noted the grants cannot be used for operating expenses.) Although unusual, we raised more than $5,000 through fund-raisers this past year.
A County Commissioner will be on our board to, among other responsibilities, provide oversight on county funding. In addition, the county executive and the
Pulaski mayor are ex-officio members of the board. We are lean with the staff: only one full-time, that being the director, and two part-time, one accountant and one clerk. We work hard to get volunteers; often those volunteers do some project every day. We partner with UTS and with the recreation center to provide certified trained instructors in exercise tailored to seniors three times a week.
For the community, we do health checks and make recommendations where necessary. For example, we have done bone density checks, provided COVID (Omicron) vaccinations, presented fall prevention seminars and provide game activities to keep seniors’ brains engaged and more apt to reduce dementia possibilities. That keeps the seniors in their homes.
We provide lunches which are based on nutrition guidelines and cost $1.50. That may be the only full meal those seniors have for the day.
And the socialization seniors receive at the facility is vital in keeping the seniors mentally healthy.
We have been funded by the State, County and City for 48 years. If the County Commission votes no on funding, the center will close forever.
Jim Gerlach, Director
Giles County Senior Center
100 Senior Citizens Lane, Pulaski, TN 38478
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.