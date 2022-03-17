Did you catch the State of the Union message March 1? I watched it and wondered if the man in Washington really couldn’t remember the events of the past year or if he was blatantly lying to the American people. Stay with me. I will explain.
He said he wanted to secure our border. Really? Strange thing to say after pushing policies for the past 12 months which allowed two million (probably more) illegal immigrants to enter our country.
Before this administration, our country was experiencing low inflation. However, now inflation has increased to double digits and it was happening even before the Ukraine-Russia war. Gas prices and food prices are set to go even higher. He suggested the way to get prices under control was for companies to lower the cost of production.
He said he wanted more products made in America, but at the same time proposed a 50 percent tax rate on American companies. I wonder if he doesn’t know that this cost will eventually be passed on to American consumers?
When his administration took office, the U.S. was energy-independent and exported energy to other countries. Yet, on his first day in office, his executive order revoked the Keystone XL pipeline and banned oil drilling on public land, resulting in America now needing to import oil from Russia! Because of Russian aggression against Ukraine, the White House implemented sanctions against Russia but initially exempted its oil imports, essentially helping to fund Putin’s attack on Ukraine! While a ban of energy imports would be added a week later, the import of Russian oil should not have been necessary in the first place.
He recognized oil prices are up and he sought to reassure us by announcing a release of 30 million barrels of oil from our strategic reserves. Since our country uses approximately 20 million barrels a day, this will help maybe two days at best.
Violent crime has skyrocketed in our large cities and our present leader suggested in his speech that the solution is to “fund the police.” Again, another strange thing to say since from the summer of 2020 including recently, he has denigrated and found fault with the police, while the policy of his party from the beginning has been to “defund the police.”
In his speech, he promised he would be lowering the cost of prescription medications, specifically insulin. Isn’t that interesting, given that in September 2020, then-President Trump issued an executive order proposing Most Favored Nation model payment to Medicare, which would have essentially lowered cost of drugs covered by Medicare, including insulin. However, in August 2021, the Biden administration withdrew Trump’s proposed regulation and followed with his own executive order promoting competition of prices. This action has effectively delayed lower drug prices for at least a year and counting.
Perhaps one of his most egregious positions was his scolding of the country to stop politicizing Covid. This seems odd or at least out of touch for him to say, especially after himself shaming unvaccinated people, after pushing OSHA policies for companies to dismiss (fire) unvaccinated employees, after guidance to the military to dishonorably discharge the unvaccinated and generally for dividing the country over this issue.
The bottom line is that this administration’s actions do not match their rhetoric. For whatever reason, they have either been ignoring the real issues or worse, promoting policies which actually make matters worse. What slight of hand is next? For the sake of America, we need to pay attention.
Fact check me if you want. The proof is there.
Cynthia Ripp
526 Cleveland St., Pulaski, TN 38478
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.