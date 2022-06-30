Providing abortions was one of the roles of midwives until the late 19th century, to relieve women of the 10 or more births they were capable of during reproductive years. Thereafter, mostly male physicians began to provide pregnancy and abortion services.
Throughout history, women have always found ways to end pregnancy, too often with fatal results. Post Roe v Wade, women with the financial resources will continue to end pregnancy when necessary. Low-income women are now forced to give birth.
The male role in establishing pregnancy is so limited, it’s critical to understand why men have such a passionate interest to ensure women continue an unwanted pregnancy. Fortunately, many men assume the role of parent from these pregnancies; tragically, many do not.
The United States has the highest infant and maternal mortality rates in all industrialized countries. Ending Roe v Wade guarantees a dramatic increase in both live births and mortality rates among low-income women and their offspring.
To describe the men who have successfully imposed this nightmare on the nation’s women: “Never underestimate the power of stupid people in large groups.”
Joyce Berger
1457 Powell School Road, Goodspring, TN 38460
